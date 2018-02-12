ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lawmaker says a clearer policy is needed on acceptable locations and expectations for people who protest around the State House.

Del. William Folden, a Frederick County Republican who is an active police officer, expressed the need for policy clarifications during a news conference Monday with House Republicans and advocates for gun rights in Annapolis.

They gathered to discuss the arrests last Monday of two people who have protested on a sidewalk about a block from the statehouse regularly since 2016. Although all civil citations issued to Jeff and Kevin Hulbert were dropped, lawmakers at the news conference say they never should have been issued in the first place by Department of General Services’ Maryland Capitol Police.

Folden says clearer guidelines would help stop similar events from happening again.