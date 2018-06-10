FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tick species spreading through the Mid-Atlantic is raising concerns in Maryland.
The longhorned tick, also known as the East Asian or bush tick, has been spotted in West Virginia, New Jersey and Virginia. But it has not been confirmed in Maryland.
The Frederick News-Post reports that agricultural and environmental officials in Maryland are hoping to collect information from hunters about ticks spotted on deer, bears and rabbits.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the tick can be a problem for livestock and cause stunted production or even death.
The tick also carries diseases that affect pets and people, including Q-fever and anaplasmosis.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com