ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has ruled against a candidate in Maryland’s governor’s race who wants the ballot changed to reflect she is now running for governor, not lieutenant governor.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge William Mulford made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit filed by Valerie Ervin, a Democrat who is running in a crowded primary.
Ervin decided to take the place of Kevin Kamenetz at the top of the ticket after he died suddenly last month.
But elections officials argue the ballot can’t be changed because there isn’t time enough before the June 26 primary. They planned instead to post notices about Kamenetz’s death and tell voters Ervin is running in his place.
