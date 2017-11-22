JESSUP, Md. (AP) — A Maryland inmate serving a 14-year sentence has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

Gerry Shields is a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. He tells The Daily Times 29-year-old Emily Butler was found unresponsive Nov. 12 in her segregation cell at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women after an officer noticed her window was covered.

Shields says Butler was pronounced dead shortly after. He says a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

Butler, of Princess Anne, began serving her sentence for a theft scheme in 2014.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/