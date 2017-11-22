JESSUP, Md. (AP) — A Maryland inmate serving a 14-year sentence has been found dead of an apparent suicide.
Gerry Shields is a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. He tells The Daily Times 29-year-old Emily Butler was found unresponsive Nov. 12 in her segregation cell at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women after an officer noticed her window was covered.
Shields says Butler was pronounced dead shortly after. He says a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.
Butler, of Princess Anne, began serving her sentence for a theft scheme in 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/