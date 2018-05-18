BOWIE, Md. (AP) — A senior prank has sparked the evacuation of a Maryland high school.
WJZ-TV reports that Bowie High School Principal Robynne Prince said in a letter to parents that a small group of students sprayed students and staff with squirt guns and set off fireworks Tuesday morning.
Prince says the students involved “will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law” and disciplined according to the Prince George’s County Public Schools’ conduct code.
No further details have been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
___
Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/