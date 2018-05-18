BOWIE, Md. (AP) — A senior prank has sparked the evacuation of a Maryland high school.

WJZ-TV reports that Bowie High School Principal Robynne Prince said in a letter to parents that a small group of students sprayed students and staff with squirt guns and set off fireworks Tuesday morning.

Prince says the students involved “will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law” and disciplined according to the Prince George’s County Public Schools’ conduct code.

No further details have been released.

___

Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/