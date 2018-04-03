BALTIMORE (AP) — A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor’s race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing “fake” news stories.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Krish Vignarajah on Tuesday called on her rivals in the crowded Democratic field and other parties to join her boycott of Sinclair affiliates. The Maryland-based Sinclair owns four television stations that broadcast in the state: the Washington-area WJLA ABC 7 and Baltimore’s WBFF FOX 45, WNUV the CW and WUTB MyTV.

No one has indicated if they will join the boycott. Thus far, not Democratic candidates for governor have aired TV campaign ads.

Sinclair representatives did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com