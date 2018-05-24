ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a measure relating to the composition of the state school board.

The bill vetoed Thursday would have increased the size of the Maryland State Board of Education from 12 to 15 to members by adding two certified teachers and one parent of a public school student.

The governor opposes the bill because it would have required him to appoint two teachers recommended by teachers unions.

Maryland State Education Association President Betty Weller criticized the decision. She says teachers should be at the decision-making table.

Another vetoed bill would have reclassified certain appointed positions within the education department to positions under the state personnel management system. Hogan says that would hinder the department’s ability to acquire talented employees.