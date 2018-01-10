ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will propose term limits for state legislators.

The Republican governor made the announcement Tuesday, a day before lawmakers gather for their annual 90-day legislative session.

Hogan’s proposal would limit state lawmakers to two consecutive four-year terms. The governor is making the proposal in an election year, before a legislature that is controlled by Democrats.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has been Senate president since 1987. He is the longest-serving Senate president in the history of the nation. House Speaker Michael Busch has been speaker since 1987. He is the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in state history.

Hogan, who is limited to two terms, says his proposal isn’t aimed specifically at them. He says he has long supported term limits.