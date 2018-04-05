ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange’s distressed individual market.

Hogan signed measures Thursday to create what’s known as a reinsurance program. The exchange’s board will need to apply for a federal waiver to create the program.

Hogan supports a separate bill that taps about $380 million that health insurance companies no longer have to pay in federal taxes due to changes in the federal tax code. The money will be used to keep rates costs down over the next year. That measure could be signed as soon as next week.

Hogan thanked legislators for working together in a bipartisan manner on the measures.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the two bills relate to creating a reinsurance program.