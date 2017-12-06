Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has sold his waterfront home for $1.35 million.

Hogan sold the house last year, but the sale was reported this week by a local news website, Maryland Matters.

Public real estate records and the governor’s financial disclosure statement confirm the sale of the four-bed and five-bath home in Edgewater, Maryland.

The governor and his wife, Yumi Hogan, bought the house in 2004 for $825,000. Hogan, a Republican who was a real estate executive before he was elected in 2014, is required to live in the governor’s mansion in Annapolis.

The governor’s financial disclosure form filed at the Maryland State Ethics Commission also shows that he owns a condominium in Ocean City.

