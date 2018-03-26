ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making a renewed push for school safety as the General Assembly enters its last two weeks of session.
The Republican governor on Monday highlighted his proposal for $125 million for capital improvements. He also has called for another $50 million annually to pay for school resource officers and technology.
A panel of budget negotiators met Tuesday to talk about $41.6 million for school safety initiatives now in the budget bill.
The issue is getting added attention after last week’s school shooting in St. Mary’s County resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl and the 17-year-old shooter.
Hogan also urged the House to pass a crime bill the Senate approved. It includes tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and funding for programs to reduce crime.