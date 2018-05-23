ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are ending the $7.50 E-ZPass transponder fee for new customers, offering a little relief to drivers facing soaring prices at the gas pump.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Wednesday. He says it will save Maryland residents about $46 million over the next five years.

Customers who use an E-ZPass save 25 percent or more on Maryland tolls. At the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the savings increases to 37.5 percent, with E-XPass customers paying $2.50, compared to $4 for a driver using cash.

The Maryland Transportation Authority also says it will replace nearly 400,000 old transponders that are now in circulation at no cost to customers.

Two years ago, the Republican governor announced a toll rollback that eliminated the $1.50 monthly E-ZPass account maintenance fee.