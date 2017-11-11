BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore “unfit for office” following sexual misconduct allegations made against Moore.
The Washington Post reported this week that four women said Moore had pursued sexual or romantic relationships with them in the 1970s and ’80s — when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.
On Saturday, Hogan called for Moore to step aside. Both Hogan and Moore are Republicans.
In a statement he also tweeted, Hogan said Moore’s defenders should ask themselves “if they would be so quick to excuse him if the victim was their daughter or if the offender was a Democrat.”
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
Moore denied the allegations Saturday at a Veterans Day breakfast in Alabama, dubbing them “fake news” and “a desperate attempt to stop my campaign.”