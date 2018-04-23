Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold a bill signing ceremony.

It’s scheduled for Tuesday morning in Annapolis.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller also are scheduled to attend.

It’s the second bill-signing event since the state’s 90-day legislative session ended just over two weeks ago.

