ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire department now has a rescue boat equipped to handle missions in shallow creeks and rivers.
The Capital cites a press release from the Annapolis Fire Department that says the 18-foot (5.5-meter) rigid hull inflatable boat with an outward motor went into service Sunday. It’s the department’s second rescue boat, joining the 36-foot (11-meter) fire and rescue boat.
Chief David Stokes says the purchase was a joint effort between the city and the Independent Volunteer Fire Company #2.
The boat will be staffed by the department’s Special Operations personnel. It can hold up to eight people.
