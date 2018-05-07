ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire department now has a rescue boat equipped to handle missions in shallow creeks and rivers.

The Capital cites a press release from the Annapolis Fire Department that says the 18-foot (5.5-meter) rigid hull inflatable boat with an outward motor went into service Sunday. It’s the department’s second rescue boat, joining the 36-foot (11-meter) fire and rescue boat.

Chief David Stokes says the purchase was a joint effort between the city and the Independent Volunteer Fire Company #2.

The boat will be staffed by the department’s Special Operations personnel. It can hold up to eight people.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/