BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has failed for the third year in a row to get federal funding to process untested rape kits.
The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that there are 3,700 untested evidence kits across the state. The federal government recommends that police departments process nearly all their untested kits. Those include kits from cases in which the suspect is known, as along the victim consents to testing.
Baltimore County has applied for the federal dollars three times. A summary of the U.S. Department of Justice’s latest denial said the grant application was incomplete, lacking details such as goals and objectives.
All told, the Justice Department announced $34 million of new grants this month to help address the nation’s backlog of unprocessed rape kits, many of which are decades old.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com