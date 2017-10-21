BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has failed for the third year in a row to get federal funding to process untested rape kits.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that there are 3,700 untested evidence kits across the state. The federal government recommends that police departments process nearly all their untested kits. Those include kits from cases in which the suspect is known, as along the victim consents to testing.

Baltimore County has applied for the federal dollars three times. A summary of the U.S. Department of Justice’s latest denial said the grant application was incomplete, lacking details such as goals and objectives.

All told, the Justice Department announced $34 million of new grants this month to help address the nation’s backlog of unprocessed rape kits, many of which are decades old.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com