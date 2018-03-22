CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A Maryland medical marijuana dispensary has banned multiple customers for online complaints in a potential violation of state rules for the fledgling industry.

Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary owner Sajal Roy tells The Washington Post he banned four patients for posting what he said was false or misleading information online, and a fifth for acting disruptive. At least two of those complaints expressed concerns about the western Maryland dispensary’s pricing.

Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director Joy A. Strand says registered dispensaries can decline to serve patients who appear under the influence, but a practice of banning compliant patients would initiate a state investigation. She and other advocates say banning patients limits access to medication in a state with a limited number of dispensaries.

The closest dispensary is 90 miles (145 kilometers) away.

