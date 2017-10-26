ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s task force on paid sick leave for either failing to hold open meetings or not meeting at all.

But a Hogan spokesman says the administration has been reaching out to small business owners and employees and will have a report in December.

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews held a conference call Thursday with sponsors of a bill Hogan vetoed in May. Del. Luke Clippinger describes Hogan’s task force as “just another act in his smoke and mirrors campaign.”

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer says Democrats are trying to score political points rather than reach compromise. Mayer says the administration has heard from more than 1,000 small business owners and employees.

Democrats passed the bill with enough votes to override Hogan’s veto.