BALTIMORE (AP) — A delegation of Maryland cybersecurity companies is in California for a conference on information security.
The Maryland Department of Commerce says department secretary Mike Gill is leading the delegation at the RSA conference in San Francisco this week.
Maryland’s cybersecurity community will be on display in a booth at the conference. The state’s cyber experts will be speaking a conference sessions throughout the week.
Maryland Commerce Department officials, as well as representatives from Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties will be hosting meetings and events to encourage U.S. and international companies to consider a Maryland location.
