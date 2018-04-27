Business as usual won’t be enough for a Maryland hydroelectric dam to get its federal license renewed.

The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Friday that the energy company Exelon, which operates the Conowingo Dam on the Susquehanna River, must take steps to lessen its environmental impact. Among other requirements, Exelon must reduce the amount of sediment and nutrients that flow downstream.

The Conowingo Dam has been in operation for nearly a century. Officials say it’s the largest in the state. The state environmental agency says it didn’t approve Exelon’s 2014 renewal application because of insufficient information about water quality impacts.

Exelon says it’s committed to restoring and sustaining the Chesapeake Bay’s health.

Under the federal licensing process, Maryland must certify that the project meets state water quality standards.