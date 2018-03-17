BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland court administrators are warning residents about a scam enticing them to pay hundreds of dollars to avoid arrest.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the “bench warrant” scam recently has been reported in Baltimore County. A similar scam targeted Howard County last year.

In the scam, a caller claims to be an officer from the local sheriff’s office and says a judge has issued a bench warrant for the resident for failing to attend a hearing that morning. When the resident tells the caller they did not receive a summons, the caller claims it was sent to their work address.

The caller instructs the resident to drive to a location and obtain a “bond voucher” for hundreds of dollars.

Court officials said anyone receiving such a call should hang up.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com