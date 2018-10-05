ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland councilman has apologized to the president of a local Muslim council for sharing social media posts some say were Islamophobic and xenophobic.

The president of the Anne Arundel County Muslim Council, Rudwan Abu-Rumman, tells The Capital that county Councilman John Grasso texted him Thursday and apologized. Abu-Rumman says the council and Grasso also planned to meet on Friday.

Grasso shared several posts on Facebook in September about Muslims and Islam, including one that said “Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools.”

Grasso has since deleted the posts. A statement on his campaign Facebook that said the posts were taken out of context by his opponents. Grasso hasn’t responded to the newspaper’s request for comment.

