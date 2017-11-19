BALTIMORE (AP) — Comptroller Peter Franchot will be discussing proposed craft beer legislation.

Franchot has scheduled two news conferences on Monday, one in Baltimore and one in Silver Spring.

The proposals will seek changes to Maryland’s beer laws, which critics say are outdated.

The comptroller’s office says the proposals will largely reflect the findings of the Comptroller’s Reform on Tap Task Force. The panel held eight meetings on the state’s current laws and the impact they have on the craft brewing industry.