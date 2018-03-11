SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland college students have been arrested after authorities say an investigation revealed they were selling a variety of drugs from their Salisbury apartment.

The Daily Times reports the Salisbury University students each face multiple drug charges following a February investigation. Court documents say a search of their apartment last week revealed more than 160 grams of marijuana and about 27 grams of cocaine along with other drugs and paraphernalia.

Charging documents also say investigators found eight marijuana plants in one bedroom closet as well as “extensive lighting” to help the plants grow.

The documents say the amount of cocaine and marijuana found in one room and the amount of cocaine and psilocybin found in another are “indicative of distribution.”

