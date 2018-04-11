WASHINGTON (AP) — An official says a Maryland city is the first in the state to conduct its city elections through the Postal Service.

The Washington Post reports the Rockville City Council voted Monday to move its city elections to a vote-by-mail format, meaning its registered voters will receive their official ballots by mail and can return them by mail, starting with the November 2019 election.

Rockville City Board of Supervisors of Elections Chair Lois Neuman says the city opted for the change with hopes of increased voter turnout in city elections.

Rockville plans to do multiple things including checking signatures on ballot envelopes received by mail against those on voter registration forms to ensure against voter fraud.

Voters will retain the option to come to City Hall on Election Day to cast a ballot.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com