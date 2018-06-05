ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A bus driver accused of calling a third-grade student a racial slur has been barred for five years from driving students in a county in Maryland.
Anne Arundel County schools spokesman told The Capital on Monday that Ross Cohen was decertified following an investigation.
Delray Johnson said his 9-year-old son texted him on May 2, saying Cohen was filling in for the regular driver and called him a slur while asking him to move.
Student Transportation spokesman Doug Coupe says Cohen has vigorously denied using such language, and it’s the first such allegation against Cohen in his 22-year career.
But schools spokesman Bob Mosier says the company has been fined because the bus camera wasn’t operating that day.
No charges have been filed.
