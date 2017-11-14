ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland budget analyst says the state workforce is understaffed in some agencies.

David Juppe, a Department of Legislative Services analyst, told lawmakers Tuesday the executive branch has abolished nearly 8,000 positions since 2002, leaving it with less than 50,000.

He estimates agencies are understaffed by about 1,300 positions. That’s in addition to vacant positions that are simply not filled at this time.

He says the bulk of the shortages are in the corrections department and the Department of Juvenile Services, as well as the health department. There also are shortages in the Maryland Department of the Environment, state police and the public defender’s office.

He hopes to have a study complete at the end of the year in time for the legislative session.