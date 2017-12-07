FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland bridge struck by a garbage truck has been closed.

The Frederick News Post reports that Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar says the truck struck the overhead support beams of the Maryland Route 355 bridge over the Monocacy River on Wednesday.

Gischlar says it’s too early to tell when the bridge might reopen, but said it would not be “anytime soon.” He said the beams sustained damage.

A bridge inspector and structural engineer from the department were dispatched to assess the superstructure.

A tweet from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office indicated no one was hurt in the crash.

According to State Highway Administration data, around 12,210 vehicles use the bridge every day.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com