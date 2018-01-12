BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A bail bondsman has pleaded guilty to helping a former Baltimore police sergeant re-sell drugs.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 51-year-old Donald Stepp was arrested in December and pleaded guilty to his role in helping Wayne Jenkins re-sell stolen drugs and split the profits, totaling as much as $500,000. It was revealed Friday that Stepp was identified in Jenkins’ plea agreement.

Jenkins pleaded guilty Jan. 5 in federal court to charges including racketeering, robbery and falsifying records. Stepp’s plea says they worked together between 2015 and 2017, though it is not clear how the two know each other.

Federal charges against Stepp, unsealed earlier this week, show he was indicted by a grand jury on drug charges the day he was arrested.

Stepp is set to be sentenced in April.

