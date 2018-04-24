HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland police conducting a traffic stop have seized nearly $50,000 worth of unstamped cigarettes and charged the man transporting them.
Twenty-three-year-old Jesuel Mariano Paulino, of High Point, North Carolina, was arrested April 18 and charged with transporting and possessing unstamped cigarettes.
Herald-Mail Media of Hagerstown reports that Maryland State Troopers and state Comptroller’s Field Enforcement Division agents seized the 7,700 packs of cigarettes and the van Paulino was driving. The cigarettes represented a tax loss of nearly $15,500 to the state.
Paulino is out on bail.
___
Information from: The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Md., http://www.herald-mail.com