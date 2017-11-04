BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration is laying out plans to revamp its billing system following critical state and federal audits.

The Baltimore Sun reports the agency released a report Friday with details of its plan, saying it represents the first attempt to overhaul the rate structure in at least two decades.

The agency, which provides housing, employment and other services for Maryland residents with developmental disabilities, said the new system will establish a more equitable and efficient payment system for providers.

The General Assembly ordered the agency to develop a new system in 2014.

The new rate structure is to be implemented in July 2019.

