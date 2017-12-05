BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bemidji State offensive coordinator Craig Bagnell has been named head football coach at the University of Mary.

Bagnell was a record-setting four-year starter at quarterback for the Bismarck, North Dakota, school before graduating in 2013. He’s been the offensive coordinator at Bemidji State in Minnesota the past three years.

Bagnell replaces Josh Kotelnicki, whom Mary fired last month after four seasons and only eight wins.

Bagnell is Mary’s career leader in touchdown passes, passing yards, passing attempts and completions.