BEIJING — Regal orchestral music strikes up, a computer-animated train races by and an old man with a bushy white beard looms onto the television screen. Then the studio audience applauds as an effervescent host opens an episode of China’s latest prime-time entertainment.

It looks like another Chinese talk show, but the bearded man is Karl Marx. This is “Marx Got It Right,” a slickly produced program that is part talk show, part indoctrination session — and a vivid illustration of the quirky efforts the Communist Party under Xi Jinping is making to win over China’s millennials.

Saturday was the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth, and Xi has used the occasion to call for renewed devotion to the founding tenets of communism. He gave a big speech Friday, days after visiting Peking University, where he also stressed Marxist education. “No idea or theory in the history of human thought has produced a broader or deeper impact than Marxism,” Xi said to thousands of officials in the Great Hall of the People. He called Marx “the greatest thinker in modern times.”

To emphasize Marx’s importance, China sent a 2-ton gift to the philosopher’s hometown of Trier, Germany, to mark the anniversary. The bronze, unveiled Saturday, was made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan.

“Marx Got It Right” is among the party’s attempts to impart his importance to younger people who grew up absorbed in their smartphones rather than “The Communist Manifesto” or Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book.”

“For some, Marx is just an image of someone who always has a big beard, and Marxism is just a bunch of concepts or a few exam questions,” Wu Xuelan, the show’s host, told the audience of clean-cut students. “Today, I want to ask everyone: Do you really understand Marx and Marxism?”

The five-episode show ran recently on China’s main state-run television broadcaster, China Central Television, and has been widely promoted on Communist Party websites.

The show is part of the party’s strategy to convince twenty-somethings that the Marxist-Leninist lessons they studied, or dozed through, in school still hold true. China, the show insists, remains loyal to socialism, despite having as many as 800 or more billionaires, rising high-tech conglomerates and gaping inequalities.

Still, even the studio audience of polite party loyalists seemed daunted by Episode 3, “The Immortal ‘Das Kapital,’” about Marx’s three-volume treatise on the workings of capitalism.

When Wu asked who had read the book, one or two hands poked up. Wu had an answer for any students who took capitalists like Jack Ma or Steve Jobs as their heroes and needed convincing to dive in. “Media reports have said that if Marx was still alive today, he would be a wealthy man from the royalties” from sales of “Das Kapital,” she said.

The show uses cartoons and folksy examples to argue that Marx discovered fundamental truths about how societies evolve, and that China remains shaped by Marx’s egalitarian ideals. Left unsaid in the program: Measures of wealth inequality in China have neared levels found in the United States, even as Xi courts global capitalists at Davos.

Leaders insist that China stays above the ruthless rules of capitalism. Above all, they emphasize that Marxism means keeping their one-party rule. “Marx Got It Right” makes the point by showing the global financial crisis of 2008, the bitter divisions of U.S. politics and the tumult of Brexit, while saying that China has remained stable and growing, thanks to one-party socialism held together by the ideals of Marx.

Outside the tightly scripted TV studio, Chinese people have voiced more skepticism about “Marx Got It Right.” On Zhihu, a popular Chinese website, users mocked the show’s canned applause and the stilted back and forth between students and professors. “One of the most important ideas in Marxism is to ‘doubt everything,’ ” one comment said. “This whole thing made Marx into a great man, but Marx opposed a cult of personality.”