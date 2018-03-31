SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed prosecutor Jason Lidyard to fill a vacant judgeship on the 1st Judicial District Court which serves Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.

Lidyard has served as a prosecutor with the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2011 and his appointment Friday as a judge fills a vacancy created when Judge Jennifer Attrep became a state Court of Appeals judge.

Lidyard previously worked as an attorney in Cleveland and Portland, Maine, and as a legislator staffer for the Colorado General Assembly in Denver.