MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican attorney general candidate Alice Martin last year asked then-Gov. Robert Bentley to appoint her as attorney general while Bentley faced a criminal investigation by her office, but said Friday she played no active role in the probe after seeking the post.

Public records show Martin, while chief deputy in the attorney general’s office, sent a 2017 email to Bentley’s office seeking, “consideration for appointment to the office of attorney general.”

Bentley faced an investigation in the fallout of an alleged affair with a staffer. Martin on Friday said she played no active role in the probe after seeking the appointment.

Bentley appointed Steve Marshall as attorney general. Martin is challenging Marshall in the GOP primary.

Martin said she sought the post because she believes she was the most qualified.