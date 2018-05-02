LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they are preparing to extradite to Arizona a man who had been on the run for more than 10 years until he was arrested in Henderson.

The U.S Marshals Service says 30-year-old David Nguyen was arrested Monday. He is wanted in Pima County, Arizona, on charges that include aggravated armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

News outlets report Nguyen initially barricaded himself at a home and took a hostage. Police in Henderson say Nguyen eventually surrendered to officers.

Records show he is at the Henderson Detention Center awaiting extradition to Arizona. Records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.