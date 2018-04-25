Share story

By
The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia university’s operating budget that includes a 5 percent raise for university employees has been approved.

News outlets reported Wednesday the Marshall University Board of Governors approved the school’s fiscal year 2019 operating budget, which also includes a 4.25 percent tuition increase.

The board had already approved a 2 percent raise for employees after Gov. Jim Justice signed the first pay raise bill into law with hopes of ending a statewide teacher strike. The board approved another 3 percent raise.

Exceptions to the raise are the president, contract employees and non-classified staff in the professional schools of medicine, pharmacy and physical therapy. However, the schools are authorized to award an appropriate salary increase for those employees.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The salary increase will be effective in early July for some employees.

The Associated Press