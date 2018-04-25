HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia university’s operating budget that includes a 5 percent raise for university employees has been approved.

News outlets reported Wednesday the Marshall University Board of Governors approved the school’s fiscal year 2019 operating budget, which also includes a 4.25 percent tuition increase.

The board had already approved a 2 percent raise for employees after Gov. Jim Justice signed the first pay raise bill into law with hopes of ending a statewide teacher strike. The board approved another 3 percent raise.

Exceptions to the raise are the president, contract employees and non-classified staff in the professional schools of medicine, pharmacy and physical therapy. However, the schools are authorized to award an appropriate salary increase for those employees.

The salary increase will be effective in early July for some employees.