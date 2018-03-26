HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to continue its work on diabetes prevention and lifestyle management.

Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia announced the grant Monday. His office said in a news release that the Appalachian Regional Commission grant includes $300,000 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The grant will be used to continue the Appalachian Diabetes Control and Translation Project at the university’s Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health.