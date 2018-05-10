HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communication will induct five new Hall of Fame members this fall.
Betsy Alderman is a 1979 graduate and earned a master’s degree from the school in 1981. She headed the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Department of Communication from 2010 until her retirement in 2016.
Andrea Billups is a 1983 graduate. She has worked for the Washington Times and “People” magazine.
Frank Giardina is a 1976 graduate and was known as the radio “Voice of the Herd” for more than a decade.
Todd Marcum is a 1984 graduate and co-founder of Virginia award-winning advertising agency Access.
Jerry Tipton graduated from the school in 1973. He has been the Lexington (Kentucky) Herald-Leader’s beat writer for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program since 1981.