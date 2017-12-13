HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several West Virginia high schools are being visited this week by Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert and former Marshall football coach Bob Pruett.

Gilbert and Pruett will visit Poca High School, Nitro High School and Buffalo High School on Friday on the recruitment tour, which kicked off late last month. They are trying to connect the university directly with students at area high schools.

The stops will make 26 schools that Gilbert has visited in Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne and Wood counties. Gilbert and Pruett also visited several schools in Raleigh County in September.

The university said Marshall admissions staff will also be available during the visits to collect applications and answer students’ questions.