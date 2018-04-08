HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is conducting an annual fundraiser this week to help feed needy families.
The university says in a news release that the 15th annual Empty Bowls event will take place Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the four-hour event. The bowls are $15 each and include a modest meal of soup and bread.
The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Last year’s event raised more than $14,000 for the food pantry.
The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.
___
Online:
https://www.facinghunger.org/