SEVERN, Md. (AP) — The mother of a Marshall University football player shot at a New Year’s party in Maryland says he is paralyzed.
News outlets report redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron was one of two people struck by gunfire at a house party in Severn early Monday morning. Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky says it doesn’t appear Aaron was the intended target of the shooting.
Aaron’s mother, Melissa Aaron, says the bullet lodged in the Columbia native’s spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. She says doctors cannot operate, at the risk of doing more damage.
Police estimate there were more than 100 people at the party. No suspects have been named.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- If the Seahawks are able to have a successful offseason, there’s plenty of optimism for 2018
Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday expressed support for Aaron on Twitter .
A 17-year-old also was shot in the arm.