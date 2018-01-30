HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has been designated a Purple Heart University by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Marshall said in a news release that it’s the first university in West Virginia to be given the designation, which is meant to recognize the school’s service to Purple Heart veterans in the areas.

The school has installed signs and reserved a parking space for Purple Heart recipients and others who have been wounded in combat. The space is outside Gullickson Hall, where the university’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is located.

West Virginia University-Parkersburg is the first community and technical college in the state to receive the designation.