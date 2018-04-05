PHOENIX (AP) — A married couple who worked as detectives for the state Department of Economic Security and the Phoenix Police Department face felony charges in the alleged thefts and pawning of state-owned guns and other equipment.

Now-former DES Detective Autumn Maya is accused of theft, fraud, forgery, trafficking in stolen property, money laundering and conspiracy, while Phoenix police Detective Michael Maya is accused of trafficking in stolen property, money laundering and conspiracy.

The DES fired Autumn Maya Wednesday. Phoenix police says proceedings to terminate Michael Maya are underway.

The state Department of Public Safety began investigating after nearly $3,500 in cash turned up missing from a DES evidence safe.

The Mayas were arrested Wednesday and remain jailed. It’s not known whether they have attorneys who could comment on the accusations.