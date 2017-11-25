WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Marketing beef to consumers in the digital age and the cattle market outlook tops the educational program at this year’s Kansas Livestock Association conference in Wichita.

The annual event runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and includes discussions about business issues as well as an industry trade show.

Also on tap is a review of the massive wildfire early this year in Clark, Comanche and Meade counties. KLA President David Clawson of Englewood will tell some of the stories from the fire and talk about how affected ranchers are recovering.

CattleFax Chief Executive Officer Randy Blach will deliver the data-driven cattle and beef market outlook on Friday.

Members are also expected to discuss policy issues ranging from taxes to acreage caps on the Conservation Reserve Program.