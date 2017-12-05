COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is acknowledging the role slaves played in building and running the school in its early years.

The university unveiled two plaques on Tuesday. One acknowledges the work of slaves whether they were owned by faculty members, the school or private masters who were paid for their slaves’ services.

The other plaque is near a building that is the last remaining slave house on campus. It lists the 16 names— first names only — of slaves whose names appear in university records.

The markers are the culmination of years of research into the role slaves had in building and maintaining the university from 1801 to 1865.

The plaques are on the university’s horseshoe, which maintains much of the look of the campus in the early 1800s.