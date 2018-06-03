BOWLING GREEN, Va. (AP) — A historical marker commemorating a Virginia couple’s successful challenge to laws banning interracial marriage has been placed near the jail where the couple was once held.

The Free Lance-Star reports Caroline County officials and descendants of Mildred and Richard Loving attended ceremonies Saturday in Bowling Green to unveil the marker.

It sits just south of the jail where the Lovings were taken after their 1958 arrest for violating the state’s law banning interracial marriage.

Nine years later the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their favor and struck down laws banning interracial marriage as unconstitutional.

A similar marker was erected last year in Richmond outside the Virginia Supreme Court.