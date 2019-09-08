Mark Sanford, the former governor and representative from South Carolina, said on Sunday that he would challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, criticizing Trump’s stewardship of government spending and the global economy and questioning the financial ethics of his administration.

Sanford said he would mount something of a guerrilla campaign against Trump, who is overwhelmingly popular with Republican primary voters, according to polls. But Sanford said in an interview that he believed Trump’s popularity was “certainly wide but perhaps much thinner and much more fragile than people realize,” and that Republicans should be alarmed by the way women and young people recoil from the president.

He said he would focus his campaign on the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire — “going to any place that two or more people are gathered” — and lamented that Republicans in his home state had canceled their 2020 primary out of deference to Trump.

A longtime fiscal hawk who served two stints in the House of Representatives, Sanford, 59, said neither Trump nor his Democratic challengers were speaking to the concerns of voters dismayed by trillion-dollar deficits and “trade uncertainty” spurred by Trump’s enthusiastic use of tariffs.

“Those people that I dealt with in the Tea Party movement, all those people who just showed up year after year,” Sanford said, “I believe that those voters are still there and they haven’t been spoken to.”

And Sanford alluded with concern to a mounting collection of news reports suggesting that Trump administration officials and influence-seekers might be steering money to hotels owned by Trump and his family, including Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to stay at a geographically inconvenient Trump property in Ireland this month. A president, Sanford said, had to make sure “that not only are there not conflicts, but there’s not even the appearance of conflicts.”

Sanford is the third Republican to announce plans to challenge Trump, along with former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois, a one-term lawmaker turned talk radio provocateur, and former Gov. William F. Weld of Massachusetts, a moderate who ran for vice president in 2012 on the Libertarian Party ticket.