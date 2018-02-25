PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Organizers say they hope to open a Mississippi Maritime Museum in 2020, but the project still needs money.

The Mississippi Press reports the museum will be in the math and science building of the old Pascagoula High School.

The president of the museum board, Terry Bollman, says $4.75 million is needed before the museum opens. About half would be for renovating and outfitting the building. The rest would be for operation costs.

Bollman says some public programs could begin before the museum itself is ready.

A Maritime Activities Center opened in March 2017. Bollman says one goal of the center is to teach students about the heritage of the coastal area and the potential for earning a living in shipbuilding or other jobs.