POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Marist College in New York is hosting a speakers’ series focused on the turbulent year 1968.

The Marist Institute for Public Opinion kicks off the series Thursday evening with a talk by Washington Post columnist E.J Dionne, Jr. The talks will tie in with a course taught on Hudson Valley campus this semester called “1968: The Year that Rocked American Politics.”

Speakers next month include NBC correspondent Bob Herbert, documentarian Lynn Novick and TV journalist Jeff Greenfield.

The events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.